Glass Slipper Gala honors Meyer, Reinhard

The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati raised more than $90,000 at May’s Glass Slipper Gala.

About 200 guests attended.

Honorees were Jill P. Meyer, president and CEO of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, who received the Glass Slipper Award, and Lisa A. Reinhard, vice president of Chemed Corp., who received the Enchanted Award.

Co-chairs were Phil and Britt Castellini; Nora Fink; Kay Geiger; Delores Hargrove-Young; Mario and Kathy San Marco; Candace McGraw; Dr. Avani Modi and Neal Patel; Molly North; Julia Poston; Vanessa and Jon Vreeland; and John and Francie Williams.