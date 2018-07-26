Classic car lovers descended on Ault Park for the 41st annual Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance.

The June 10 show celebrated the 70th anniversary of Porsche, with eight classes of Porsche from the Gmund Coupe to the newest advanced sports cars. The show also featured two special display classes – Jaguar XK series and Vintage Scooters – plus 13 classes of classic, vintage and exotic automobiles and motorcycles.

A weekend of events, including a cocktail party Friday and a Hangar Party on Saturday, preceded the Sunday show.

Photos © Gary Kessler Photography 2018

