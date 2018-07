The 16th Annual Cincinnati Taste of the NFL raised $135,000 for Freestore Foodbank. A.J. Green of the Cincinnati Bengals hosted the event, with Brown Bear Bakery, represented by founder Blair Fornshell, as restaurant host. Guests mixed and mingled with the Bengals team while sampling dinner by-the-bite from more than three dozen restaurants.

Funds raised will provide the equivalent of 405,000 meals for hungry children and families.

