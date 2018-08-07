What to Do/See/Hear | Aug. 8-14

By Thomas Consolo

Summertime, and the livin’ is easy. That doesn’t mean our neighbors in the arts are taking it easy, though. In fact, they’re collectively maintaining a busy schedule around town to keep you out of the doldrums. So hush little baby, don’t you cry. There’s plenty to do. See?…

JUMP, JIVE AND SWING

Cincinnati Museum Center | Lunken Airport, 262 Wilmer Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45226

Saturday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1940s Day

The 1940s were in some ways Cincinnati’s best decade. The city’s population grew to more than half a million; its industry was critical to the war effort; and landmark buildings that rose in the 1930s came into their own. Most prominent among those landmarks were Union Terminal and Lunken Airport, so it’s appropriate that the two team up each year for 1940s Day, a midcentury cultural celebration.

Attendees will enjoy a full day of vintage music, courtesy of a parade of groups; vintage fashion and other goods; and vintage technology in the form of period aircraft (from the Axis Nightmare, Cincinnati Warbirds, and Tri-State Warbird Museum) and automobiles. Other events include a book discussion by Honor Flight; tours of the 1937 airport terminal building; and a lecture by local mixology icon Molly Wellmann.

Read more in our preview of the celebration. Tickets available online.

SUMMERMUSIK

Weekend 2 of the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra’s Summermusik festival brings the great outdoors to the concert stage:

Saturday, Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m.: “The Four Seasons”: Reimagined. The Mainstage series continues with two takes on Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons.” Max Richter’s recomposition of the landmark baroque masterpieces comes first; the originals follow intermission. The orchestra put its new concertmistress, Celeste Golden Boyer, in the spotlight as soloist for both versions. CCO music director Eckart Preu conducts. Making this a multimedia event is the inclusion of photography by Michael Tittel. The program opens with Valgeir Sigurðsson’s “Dreamland” (hear a sample). At the School for Creative & Performing Arts (108 W. Central Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45202).

Sunday, Aug. 12, 4 p.m.: Postcards from the Sky. Boyer and Preu return for the second (A Little) Afternoon Musik program. There’s more Richter, more Vivaldi and music by Puccini and Hovhaness. Better call for tickets now; it’s nearly sold out. At Carnegie Hall at Newport (401 Monmouth St., Newport, KY 41071).

DANCE

Revolution Dance Theatre | 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-621-2787 (ARTS)

Friday, Aug. 10, 8 p.m. “Take the Leap”

Dancers from Broadway’s “Lion King,” Coachella and international touring companies join Cincinnati’s best dancers of color in a one-of-a-kind concert Revolution has dubbed Black, Brown and Ballet. At the Aronoff Center’s Jarson-Kaplan Theater.

FILM

The Mini Microcinema | 1329 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Saturday, Aug. 11, 11 a.m. Lil’s and Lils

Hard to believe, but school will be starting up again in just a few weeks. There’s still time to squeeze in some summer family fun, though. The Mini is serving up another batch of short animated films for children (but appropriate for all ages) from all over the world with a batch of Lil’s Bagels and coffee from Iris BookCafé.

LITERARY

Harriet Beecher Stowe House | 2950 Gilbert Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206; 513-751-0651

Wednesday, Aug. 8, 7 p.m. Summer Discussion Series: Visiting “Uncle Tom’s Cabin”

The summer discussion series on writing about the Civil War by those who lived it continues with “Dressing the Wounds.” (Sorry to suggest homework, but a recommended list of short readings is available through the website.) House tours are available from 6 p.m.

MUSIC

It’s Commonly Jazz | Seasongood Pavilion, 950 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Thursday, Aug. 9, 6 p.m.

Second week of this free, month long series features Mimi Jones and the Black Madonna. Backstage food area opens at 5 p.m.

Memorial Hall | 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-977-8838

Monday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m. “The Music of Lennie Tristano”

Pianist Lennie Tristano mixed swing, bebop and cool improvisation to create his unique style. Mike Darrah, piano; Peter Gemus, bass; Josh Kline, tenor sax; and Tony Franklin, drums, lead this week’s music appreciation session for Jazz at the Memo. Washington Platform again provides bites.

THEATER

The Carnegie | 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011; 859-491-2030

Opening Saturday, Aug. 11: “Dreamgirls”

Before there were “Empire” and “Star” on television, there was “Dreamgirls.” Friends Effie, Deena and Lorrell are determined to make it big in the 1960s music scene, but their friendships deteriorate and their careers grow. If you saw the 2006 film adaptation with Beyonce and Jennifer Hudson, it’s time to try the theater version. Nothing beats live. Runs weekends through Aug. 26.

Shakespeare in the Park

We keep listing these shows to let you know when the troupe is in your neck of the enchanted wood – and to reinforce the impressive breadth of this effort by CSC. Five performances are on tap for this week, four of them to praise Caesar … then, of course, to bury him:

Wednesday, Aug 8: “Julius Caesar” at Hamilton Parks Conservancy RiversEdge (116 Dayton St., Hamilton, OH 45011)

Thursday, Aug. 9: “Julius Caesar” at Boone Woods Park (6000 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005)

Friday, Aug. 10: “Romeo and Juliet” at Fairfield’s Village Green Park (301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield, OH 45014)

Saturday, Aug. 11: “Julius Caesar” in Madisonville (5021 Whetsel Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45227)

Sunday, Aug. 12: “Julius Caesar” at Glenwood Gardens (10397 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45215)

VISUAL ART

Kennedy Heights Arts Center | Lindner Gallery, 6620 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45213; 513-631-4278

Opening Saturday, Aug. 11: “The Unfinished Revolution”

Retrospective of work by Robert Lee Harris and Ricci Michaels that investigates art as a tool of activism. “Each generation wants to believe that the battle for equality and justice will finally be won,” the exhibition’s online description reads. That struggle, though, seems to be a permanently unfinished revolution. Harris and Michaels have had to overcome personal challenges as well as social challenges on their respective creative paths. Opening reception is 6 p.m. Saturday. Runs through Sept. 29.

Last chances:

Cincinnati Art Museum | 953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-721-2787 (ARTS)

Through Sunday, Aug. 12: “Terracotta Army”

In April, it seemed as though you had forever to get to see this impressive exhibition. Forever, apparently, ends Sunday.

Manifest Gallery | 2727 Woodburn Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206; 513-861-3638

Through Friday, Aug. 10: “Hacked”

When Manifest challenged artists to submit work that was identifiably “hacked,” they got 175 submissions from around the world. A jury selected this exhibit’s 23 works by 16 artists, most (but not all) American.