Dec 18 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Dec 18 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
10:00 am
Features Brickopolis, 1,800 square feet of custom LEGO creations See Cincinnati Museum Center website for exhibit times and ticket details.
Dec 19 @ 12:10 am
12:10 am
Dec 19 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Dec 19 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
10:00 am
Features Brickopolis, 1,800 square feet of custom LEGO creations See Cincinnati Museum Center website for exhibit times and ticket details.
Dec 19 @ 12:10 pm
12:10 pm
Tuesdays through May in the Christ Church Chapel
Dec 19 @ 7:30 pm
7:30 pm
Dec 20 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Dec 20 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
10:00 am
Features Brickopolis, 1,800 square feet of custom LEGO creations See Cincinnati Museum Center website for exhibit times and ticket details.
Dec 20 @ 7:30 pm
7:30 pm
Dec 21 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Dec 21 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
10:00 am
Features Brickopolis, 1,800 square feet of custom LEGO creations See Cincinnati Museum Center website for exhibit times and ticket details.
Dec 21 @ 7:30 pm
7:30 pm
Dec 21 @ 7:30 pm
7:30 pm
Featuring special guests Nat Comisar and Noah Berry
Dec 21 @ 7:30 pm
7:30 pm
Selections from the Kentucky Amateur Film Archives
Dec 22 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Dec 22 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
10:00 am
Features Brickopolis, 1,800 square feet of custom LEGO creations See Cincinnati Museum Center website for exhibit times and ticket details.
Dec 22 @ 2:00 pm
2:00 pm
Dec 22 @ 7:30 pm
7:30 pm
Dec 23 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Dec 23 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
10:00 am
Features Brickopolis, 1,800 square feet of custom LEGO creations See Cincinnati Museum Center website for exhibit times and ticket details.
Dec 23 @ 1:00 pm
1:00 pm
Dec 23 @ 7:30 pm
7:30 pm
Dec 24 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
10:00 am
Features Brickopolis, 1,800 square feet of custom LEGO creations See Cincinnati Museum Center website for exhibit times and ticket details.
Dec 24 @ 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
1:00 pm
Dec 25 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
10:00 am
Features Brickopolis, 1,800 square feet of custom LEGO creations See Cincinnati Museum Center website for exhibit times and ticket details.
Dec 26 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Dec 26 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
10:00 am
Features Brickopolis, 1,800 square feet of custom LEGO creations See Cincinnati Museum Center website for exhibit times and ticket details.
Dec 26 @ 12:10 pm
12:10 pm
Tuesdays through May in the Christ Church Chapel
Dec 27 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
SubscribeGet a Timely Calendar