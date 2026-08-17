Culture FIX: Aug. 19-25

Victoria Okafor

It’s not something one expects to say in mid-August, but we hope your homes are dry and the trees near you are still standing. Assuming you’re safe and sound, there’s plenty to get out and enjoy: hot jazz, sinfully good orchestral fare and “new” Gershwin, to name a few.

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Mariemont set to reopen with nod to the past

A Cincinnati movie theater with nearly 90 years of history is getting a new life. Cindependent will reopen the Mariemont Theatre on Aug. 28, starting with a soft opening featuring 4 and 7 p.m. screenings of “Tony,” “The Brink of…

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