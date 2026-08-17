According to Rob Reifsnyder, current OneSource Center board chair and inaugural board chair of BEAM Center for Nonprofits, “This new organization reflects a shared commitment to helping nonprofits succeed. By combining resources and expertise, BEAM will provide greater value, encourage collaboration and increase community impact. The unified organization will work to strengthen nonprofits, develop leaders and engage philanthropists across our region.”
New fund honors Christie Brown’s OneSource legacy
The Christie Brown Leadership Fund will provide an annual grant recognizing the impact of a local nonprofit CEO. The fund aims to support organizations serving people across the region by investing in the leaders behind that work.
Nonprofit-led campaign to highlight contributions of immigrants
Cincinnati Compass and the Immigration and Refugee Law Center are launching the regional storytelling campaign to highlight experiences and contributions of local immigrants.
Cincinnati Ballet, CAC host joint ‘New Works’ talk
The arts organizations are pulling back the curtain on what happens when visual art becomes ballet.
Learn to create a ‘bike bus’ in your neighborhood
The Bike Bus Summit will spotlight the bike bus already running in Pleasant Ridge and sparents and educators how to get one rolling in their community.
MORTAR launching entrepreneurship conference in Walnut Hills
The inaugural “Our North Star – Destination Cincinnati” conference will bring together entrepreneurs, creatives, nonprofits and business-support organizations to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing small businesses right now.
Culture FIX: Aug. 19-25
It’s not something one expects to say in mid-August, but we hope your homes are dry and the trees near you are still standing. Assuming you’re safe and sound, there’s plenty to get out and enjoy: hot jazz, sinfully good orchestral fare and “new” Gershwin, to name a few.
Green Umbrella makes interim executive director permanent
Van Sullivan previously served as the nonprofit’s senior director of programs and climate strategy. They’ve been interim executive director since February.
CAC to open exhibits as part of FotoFocus Biennial
CAC will open “In the Interest of Time” and “Widline Cadet: Seremoni Disparisyon (Ritual [Dis]Appearance)” on Oct. 2. Both exhibitions will remain on view through Feb. 7, 2027.
Mariemont set to reopen with nod to the past
A Cincinnati movie theater with nearly 90 years of history is getting a new life. Cindependent will reopen the Mariemont Theatre on Aug. 28, starting with a soft opening featuring 4 and 7 p.m. screenings of “Tony,” “The Brink of…