4C Gala award will showcase student-led dance program

Saturday, Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m., Hilton Netherland Plaza

The Starbound Stewart Project, an after-school dance program initiated and led by Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy seniors Meghan Lawlor and Morgan Renners, will be honored as 4C for Children’s Champions for Children: the Next Generation Award.

The award recognizes students in grades 9-12 who are taking action on behalf of children.

The Starbound program offers 10 weeks of once-a-week free dance classes to Stewart Elementary School third- and fourth-graders, many of whom are from low-income, immigrant families without the resources to afford private lessons.

Stephanie Byrd and Steve Shifman were previously announced as honorees at the gala. Byrd is executive director of United Way’s Success By 6 and is co-leading efforts to implement the Cincinnati Preschool Promise. Shifman, president and CEO of Michelman, is a member of the PreSchool Promise Steering Committee and United Way Executive Committee.

Tiffiny Dawson and Zamaris Geleszinski are co-chairing the event, which includes a VIP reception, dinner and awards, dancing to Second Wind, and a YP after-party.

Tickets are $150.

4Cgala.org