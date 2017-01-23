Grant supports DPCR’s college counseling program

The Elsa Heisel Sule Foundation has awarded DePaul Cristo Rey High School $15,000 for its college counseling program for students, as well as college support services to graduates. DCPR has a commitment to see its students through four years of high school and college.

DePaul Cristo Rey serves students who want to go to college but whose families can’t afford other quality, private college-prep high schools. This grant supports DPCR’s structured college-readiness program, which includes academics, standardized test preparation, college visits, application and scholarship assistance and family programs.

The grant also provides funds to assist DPCR alumni as they navigate the transition to higher education.