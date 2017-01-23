Ohio Valley Voices presents ‘LOVVE Amplified’

Ohio Valley Voices’ inaugural “LOVVE Amplified Fashion with Passion” event attracted more than 300 supporters to the Manor House in Mason for dinner by the bite, cocktails, a fashion show, silent auction and shopping. The style show, produced by Laurie Wilson, highlighted clothing from Macy’s, and also included designers from the University of Cincinnati College of Design, Art, Architecture and Planning. Most of the models were children who attend Ohio Valley Voices, OVV teachers, volunteers and board members.

Proceeds will support OVV’s mission of teaching young children who are deaf or hard of hearing to talk and hear through early intervention services, cochlear implants and hearing aids.

Debbie Geiger chaired the event.

This year’s show will be Nov. 2.

Click on a thumbnail to view photo gallery from the event.