Rock on … and help Little Sisters of the Poor

Saturday, Feb. 25, 1-4 p.m., St. Paul’s Home

The Little Sisters of the Poor will hold the inaugural Rock-a-Thon to benefit the residents of St. Paul’s Home. Participants will raise funds by gaining pledges from family and friends to rock in a chair for three hours. Rockers also can participate in teams of two or three. Chairs can be decorated in a theme and distinctive decor.

Entertainment for the Rock-a-Thon includes music with DJ Brian “The Flying Man” Hellman. Mystery Balloons will be available for a donation of $5. Pick a balloon and take a chance on winning a gift card. Light snacks and drinks will be available to purchase.

littlesistersofthepoorcincinnati.org/rock-a-thon/