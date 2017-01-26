Bourbon & Bowtie Bash closes in on $100K for JDRF

The third annual Bourbon & Bowtie Bash, which sold out three months in advance, attracted a capacity crowd of over 600 to The Phoenix.

All those people helped the JDRF Emerging Leaders Council achieve a fundraising record of nearly $100,000 to find a cure for type 1 diabetes.

Local 12’s Bob Herzog served as emcee. He led the live bowtie auction, which featured “YP of the Year” award recipients, honoring young leaders who volunteer with area nonprofits.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.