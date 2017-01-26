UC’s Fifth Third Arena project receives $5M gift

University of Cincinnati alumni Margaret and Michael Valentine have donated $5 million to benefit the Fifth Third Arena renovation project – the largest gift to the project to date.

The $87 million, privately funded renovation is expected to be completed in fall 2018 with major construction beginning this March.

“Mike and I are grateful that we are able to give back to our alma mater; to make a difference by investing in students and faculty,” said Margaret Valentine.

The Valentines are the largest athletics donors in UC history.

Proposed improvements to the facility include a new 360-degree seating bowl, new high-definition scoreboard, ribbon boards, sound system, an LED lighting system, new restroom and concession facilities, a new upper-level concourse, expanded food and beverage options and a new main entrance and plaza with centralized ticketing and guest services. The renovated arena also will feature upgraded locker rooms, expanded premium seating options, loge seating, a new Bearcats Lounge and super suites.