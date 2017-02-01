Wine and dine for canines

Saturday, March 11, Receptions, Loveland

Help dogs help people by attending Circle Tail’s seventh annual Dinner, Art and Wine for Canines event. The fundraiser will celebrate the nonprofit’s 20th anniversary of training service dogs for people with disabilities.

The evening will include fine wines, food, “fetching” raffle prizes, silent and live auctions and works by local artists. Keynote speaker Marlys Staley, Circle Tail founder and executive director, will be joined by emcee Amy Tobin of Amy’s Table and several service-dogs-in-training.

Early-bird tickets are $55, or $100. Starting March 1, tickets are $65 and $120.

circletail.org