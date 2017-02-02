Refresh Your Soul adds day devoted to dementia care

Monday, March 13, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Tuesday, March 14, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Cintas Center, Xavier University

The Parish Health Ministry of Episcopal Retirement Services has expanded its annual Refresh Your Soul conference to include an optional second day featuring Dementia Care Summit.

Title sponsor for “Refresh Your Soul – Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Overcoming the Struggles & Living Inspired” is TriHealth, with the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Cincinnati Chapter, as presenting sponsor. In partnership with ERS, Xavier University will host the second-day summit.

Day 1 – Keynote speaker will be John O’Leary, author of “On Fire: The 7 Choices to Ignite a Radically Inspired Life.” At age 9, O’Leary was burned severely and expected to die. He will talk about his life and his admiration for those like his father who has Parkinson’s disease and his grandmother who has dementia, as well as appreciation for their caregivers.

In addition, Loretta Anne Woodward Veney will share insights gained from 10 years of caring for a mother living with dementia and highlight strategies for managing challenging behaviors. And Teepa Snow will share ideas on how to promote activities that lead to engagement for people with all stages of dementia.

Day 2 – Teepa Snow will discuss how professionals can promote wellness and well-being for people with dementia. A panel will provide perspectives on dementia care, with breakout sessions following.

Registration without contact hours is $59 until Feb. 8, $69 afterward. With contact hours, it is $85 until Feb. 8, $95 afterward.

parishhealthministry.com/rys