Volunteers will give homes fresh coat of paint during Paint the Town

Volunteers will converge on Bellevue and Dayton, Kentucky, to paint about 40 homes as part of the 17th annual Paint the Town event June 10.

The exteriors of dozens of owner-occupied homes will be painted that day. The homes are sponsored by local companies such as Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Fifth Third Bank, Kroger, Toyota and General Electric. They provide funding and the volunteers needed to transform the homes.

In 16 years, the Paint the Town event, which is part of Give Back Cincinnati, has painted 489 houses in 17 communities in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

Give Back Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit organization of approximately 5,000 young professionals, works to enhance communities through volunteerism.

Applications from homeowners: apply.paintthetowncincinnati.org through Tuesday, Feb. 21