Finalists to make their best pitch for SVP funding

Wednesday, March 1, 5:30 p.m., Duke Energy Convention Center

Ten finalists will compete for $15,000 in funding and support through the Social Venture Partners Fast Pitch Cincinnati program.

Representatives from community nonprofits made three-minute “fast pitches” for their organizations, and judges have narrowed the field for the final round.

The finalists are:

Adopt-a-Class, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Cincinnati Union Cooperative, Circle Tail, Crayons to Computers, Drug Free Clubs of America, Faith Community Pharmacy, Per Scholas, Women’s Crisis Center and WordPlay Cincy.

The three-minute pitching competition culminates in a final event before a panel of judges and an audience of more than 700 who determine which nonprofits win the awards.

socialventurepartners.org/cincinnati/fast-pitch