Zonta Club accepting grant applications

The Zonta Service Fund of Cincinnati – the Zonta Club of Cincinnati’s nonprofit arm – is accepting grant applications from area nonprofit organizations for service projects.

Organizations will be selected for the shared mission and goals of Zonta as they relate to women’s and children’s health, education and advocacy. Applying nonprofits must be established for a minimum of three years, and funds must be used in a way that directly impacts women.

Four single-year $500 grants will be awarded per funding cycle for a total of $2,000 per cycle. Applications are accepted year-round, and grants are distributed twice a year. Applications must be received by March 1 for the June award distribution and by Sept. 1 for December. Organizations can apply each cycle, but only one grant will be awarded per organization per fiscal year.

zonta-cinti.org/grant-program or (513) 829-5121