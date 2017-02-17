Foundation gave $800,000 to area nonprofits in 2016

The Scripps Howard Foundation, which is based in Cincinnati, distributed $800,000 in community grants in Greater Cincinnati, with most going to nonprofits battling heroin addiction and improving the lives of people in poverty.

“These incredible nonprofits provide the individuals they serve with tools to improve their lives, and they also give them hope for a brighter future,” said Liz Carter, president and CEO of the foundation.

In 2016, the foundation made grants to these Greater Cincinnati area nonprofits: Center for Addiction Treatment, Cincinnati Area Senior Services; ArtsWave; Books by the Banks; Carnegie (The Mini); Contemporary Arts Center (Scripps Schools Program); Chatfield College; Kids Voting Northern Kentucky; Pro Bono Partnership; Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement; Skyward; Bethany House Services, Inc.; Boys Hope Girls Hope; Cincinnati Shakespeare Company; Cincinnati Union Bethel; Cincinnati Works; Playhouse in the Park (Class Act! Program); Cincinnati Youth Collaborative; City Gospel Mission; Elderly Persons in Community; First Steps Home; Carnegie (Scripps Howard ArtStop); Freestore Foodbank (Canstuction); Little Sisters of the Poor Cincinnati; People Working Cooperatively; Per Scholas; ProKids; Salvation Army; Cincinnati Museum Center; Santa Maria Community Services; Shelterhouse Volunteer Group; Strategies to End Homelessness; Interfaith Hospitality Network of Greater Cincinnati; Talbert House; United Way; UpSpring (Faces Without Places); Youth Commission of Cincinnati.

Beyond the program and project grants, Scripps Howard Foundation awarded 60 nonprofits with grants to hire local college students through its Scripps Howard Communication Internship program.