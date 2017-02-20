ArtsWave aims to raise $12.6 million

ArtsWave set a goal of raising $12.6 million during the 2017 Community Campaign which runs through April 27.

Campaign chair Tim Elsbrock, Cincinnati market president for Fifth Third Bank, shared this target with more than 75 business leaders at a meeting in Cintrifuse’s Union Hall.

Workplace giving and key affinity groups provide nearly 80 percent of the nonprofit arts agency’s revenues. These donations fund core operations and programs for more than 100 arts organizations.

Donor affinity groups are key to fueling campaign growth. This year, the Women’s Leadership Roundtable plans to raise $1 million from 500 women. The Charlotte R. Schmidlapp Fund, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee, made a $25,000 challenge grant toward this goal. Other key affinity groups are young professionals and the Circle of African American Leaders for the Arts.

During the event, Elsbrock cited three new murals painted by a local arts group that visually link Cincinnati’s past, present and future. These murals were funded by ArtsWave with help from the Ohio Valley Foundation, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee.

This event was paired with a public Campaign Kick-Off the night before at Listermann Brewery Co., including the release of a limited-edition beer which will be available throughout the campaign. Roots Ginger Beer is a collaboration between Listermann Brewing and Blank Slate Brewing Co. with a portion of proceeds going to ArtsWave’s annual campaign.

Information or to donate: theartswave.org