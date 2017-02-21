Gifts/Grants

Duke settlement brings funding for local food system

by  • 
This hoop house at Our Harvest helps extend the local food-growing season.

This hoop house at Our Harvest helps extend the local food-growing season.

The Duke Class Benefit Fund is providing $75,000 in funding through  Green Umbrella to support energy-efficient refrigeration for the local food system. Eligibility extends to Green Umbrella members, such as food banks, farmers markets, grocery co-ops or corner-store initiatives or community kitchens. They must have been customers of Duke Energy Ohio in the 2005-2008 period. Applications are due March 15.

greenumbrella.org/energy-efficient-refrigeration

Leave a Reply