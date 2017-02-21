PWC planning inaugural ToolBelt Ball

Saturday, March 25, Jack Casino

For 19 years, People Working Cooperatively has gone the glam route with its annual Oscar Night event, Hometown Hollywood, raising more than $1.7 million.

But this year, the nonprofit plans to deliver a fresh take on its signature fundraising event.

The inaugural ToolBelt Ball will renew the focus on the organization’s mission, the work its employees and volunteers do in the community, and the people who receive services.

“We’ve added dancing and live music from The Ultra Sonics Band to the lineup, as well as some exciting entertainment and activities for guests,” said Chris Owens, vice president for development. “But the net result is the same – all proceeds will benefit our Modifications for Mobility program.”

The black-tie affair will include a cocktail reception, live entertainment and a three-course gourmet meal, as well as raffles, a high-end wine and bourbon pull, photo booth, silent and live auctions, and more.

“Clients of People Working Cooperatively are low-income. They have disabilities. They are elderly. And they truly have nowhere else to turn for these home repair services,” said co-chairs David and Kris Falk. “All of the money raised at the ToolBelt Ball will be used to make critical home repairs for clients with mobility issues, and what that means is that these homeowners, for perhaps the first time in a long time, will be able to move safely through their homes.”

Tickets are $150.