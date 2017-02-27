Katie Laur next up in Town Hall series

Wednesday, March 8, 8 p.m., Sycamore Junior High School, 5757 Cooper Road, Montgomery; Thursday, March 9, 11 a.m., Montgomery Assembly of God Church, 7950 Pfeiffer Road, Montgomery

Bluegrass musician Katie Laur will tell her story during the next event in the Town Hall Lecture Series. Staged by the Montgomery Woman’s Club, the series supports need-based scholarships for local students.

Laur’s roles are many – singer, songwriter, bandleader, musician. She launched the Katie Laur Band in 1975, recorded four albums and has been heard often on Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion.” Performing at the Kennedy Center and representing the United States as a music ambassador to Russia are among her career highlights.

Laur’s WNKU-FM show, “Music from the Hills of Home,” airs each Sunday night, and she writes a column, “Letters From Katie,” for Cincinnati Magazine. She was inducted in 2005 into the International Bluegrass Music Museum.

This season’s series will conclude April 5 and 6 with Melissa Gilbert, who portrayed the young Laura Ingalls on the TV show “Little House on the Prairie.” As an adult, she continues to act and direct and served as president of the Screen Actors Guild for four years.

Tickets to each lecture are $45.



(513) 684-1632, montgomerywomansclub.org