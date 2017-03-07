Heart Ball brings in a record $1.66M

The annual Heart Ball broke all previous records, grossing more than $1.66 million for the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

The event, presented by legacy co-sponsors TriHealth and St. Elizabeth Healthcare, was the most successful in Heart Ball history and drew 1,120 dinner guests and nearly 400 after-party guests.

The $1.66 million exceeded last year’s reported total by more than $400,000.

Chairs were Joan and Alvin Roehr. Dave Lapham served as master of ceremonies. Peggy and Ted Torbeck were presented the Heart of the City Award for their philanthropic contributions to the city of Cincinnati.

Themed Keep Your Heart in the Game, the event launched a unique giveback program called Recess Reboot. All guests were asked to bring a basketball to the gala to be donated to Cincinnati Public Schools. Spearheaded by last year’s Heart of the City Award recipient, Dave Herche of Enerfab Inc., Recess Reboot supports the American Heart Association’s ongoing effort to fight the childhood obesity epidemic.

More than 400 basketballs were collected.

All proceeds raised from the Heart Ball are used to fund the American Heart Association’s research and public awareness programs to achieve its mission to reduce death from cardiovascular disease and stroke.

Next year’s Heart Ball will be chaired by Garren and Susan Colvin and Dr. DP and Subhadra Suresh.

Click on thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.