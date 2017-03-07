Rotary makes Sandy Shevers a two-time Harris Fellow

Rotary International Foundation recognized Sandy Shevers for the second time as a Paul Harris Fellow. Shevers, a charter member of Cincinnati Eastside Rotary, is executive vice president of Sportsman’s Market.

The award acknowledges the Rotary Foundation’s appreciation for significant support of humanitarian and educational programs worldwide. It is named for Rotary founder Paul Harris, a Chicago lawyer who started Rotary International with three business associates in 1905.

Cincinnati-Eastside Rotary meets each Wednesday during lunch at Ivy Hills Country Club in Newtown.

CincinnatiEastsideRotary.org