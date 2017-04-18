CET Action Auction celebrates its 50th anniversary

Tuesday-Saturday, April 25-29

Two years before “Sesame Street” and a year before “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,” CET started broadcasting what has become not only a vital fundraiser for the station, but also an iconic community event – the CET Action Auction.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the CET Action Auction. Longtime volunteer and auction chair Dr. O’dell Owens, president and CEO of Interact for Health, will again be chair.

With the event quickly approaching, CET is actively looking for sponsorships and item donations – especially gift cards, certificates for services and tickets to local events – in support of the 2017 live broadcast auction.

CET is also running a special campaign encouraging people in the community to donate $50 to the auction in honor of the anniversary.

Also, in honor of the 50th anniversary, CET is asking viewers and volunteers to send in their stories about the auction. Stories can come in the form of a video recording, an audio clip, a photo with a written excerpt or even just a short written piece. All story submissions have the chance to be shared on CET’s website, on social media and/or on-air in honor of the 50th CET Action Auction.

The Action Auction will be broadcast live 5:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, April 25-28, and 3-11 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

You can preview online many of the items that will be available during the auction. Highlights include a diamond ring, a sunset river cruise for 12, an overnight stay and dinner for two at the Radisson the night of the WEBN Fireworks, Reds diamond seats and much more.

Proceeds from the Action Auction provide critical funding that allows CET to serve more than 500,000 students and teachers and 2 million viewers with educational services and programming, including more than 70 hours of children’s programming each week.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from event.

How to take part

To donate items for the auction: (513) 345-6549 or www.CETconnect.org/events

To share an Action Auction story: actionauction@cetconnect.org

To preview auction items or donate $50 to the campaign: http://events.cetconnect.org/cet-action-auction/