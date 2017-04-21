Party like you’re a HEMI mentor

Saturday, May 6, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Metropolitan Club, Covington

HEMI – the Higher Education Mentoring Initiative – will host a Run for the Roses Derby Day party to support its work with foster youth.

The event will honor Kent and Mary Friel for their commitment to education and youth in foster care in Greater Cincinnati, and Christine Bochenek, vice president and senior program manager of human services for the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Jr./U.S. Bank Foundation, for her personal and professional support of the HEMI Program.

Guests will be able to watch the running of the Kentucky Derby on TV, and enjoy food, entertainment, drinks, games and raffles. Derby attire is encouraged and worn by many guests.

All funds raised will support scholarships for HEMI students. Tickets are $65 per person.

Sabine Flessa at sabine.flessa@uc.edu or (513) 556-1414

About HEMI

HEMI provides Hamilton County foster youth a long-term academic mentoring relationship that begins in high school and is focused on post-secondary education and training.

The HEMI Program is a partnership between the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners, Hamilton County Job and Family Services, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, Mount St. Joseph University and Great Oaks Institute of Technology and Career Development. HEMI is located within the College of Education, Criminal Justice, and Human Services at UC.

Approximately 100 volunteers work with their mentees on a weekly basis. As mentors, they help guide their youth through the postsecondary application process, including applying for financial aid. Since 2011, HEMI has awarded program participants more than $250,000 in merit-based scholarships.

HEMI currently serves about 115 foster youth. Ninety-five percent of active HEMI students have graduated from high school since the program began in 2009. Most have enrolled in postsecondary education and eight have received college degrees and/or certificates.

(513) 556-1414