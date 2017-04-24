Cincinnati Shakespeare Company to honor Budig

Saturday, June 24, Otto M. Budig Theater, Over-the-Rhine

The first event in the new Otto M. Budig Theater will be Cincinnati Shakespeare Company’s fundraiser, REVEL & Triumph. It will honor Budig for the impact he has had on the company.

Budig’s family foundation has been supporting productions since 1999 and in 2004 became the company’s season sponsor, continuing for 13 years.

The evening will begin with a cocktail reception behind the scenes. For dinner, guests will take the stage and fill the wings for an elegant four-course meal. Awards will be presented to Budig; a teacher from a school participating in PROJECT38; and a student who has been participating in CSC’s theater classes and/or camps. The black-tie evening will continue with performances, an auction and the Late Night Revelers’ after party.

The event will benefit CSC’s educational programs, including PROJECT38.

cincyshakes.com

About the new theater

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is currently located in downtown Cincinnati.

In September, CSC will open its new Otto M. Budig Theater at 12th and Elm streets Over-the-Rhine.

The new facility incorporates space for modern theatrical technology, increased seating capacity and lobby, expanded education and community outreach opportunities, as well as on-site production areas and administrative offices. The theater is the “finale” of the “Classical Arts Corridor” connecting Music Hall, Memorial Hall, the School for Creative and Performing Arts, and Washington Park.