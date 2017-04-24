UC to break ground on advanced neuroscience building

Transforming patient care through advanced architectural design is the goal behind plans for the new $60.5 million University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute building.

“The design developed by Perkins+Will directly reflects the patient-centered culture of UC Health,” said Dr. Richard Lofgren, UC Health president and CEO. “The concepts put forth by their team make the building itself a part of the healing process, allowing the neuroscience team to treat patients’ holistic needs from the moment they enter the door.”

Perkins+Will consulted with patients who provided feedback on the design of the 114,000-square-foot building, which will be on Martin Luther King Drive East between Eden and Bellevue avenues. Their input was considered in every aspect, from the conference and education spaces to clinical care locations, and even the underground parking.

Construction begins in May. When completed in 2019, the four-story building will bring together more than 125 faculty physicians and researchers with specialized staff. All outpatient neurologic care and patient education activities will be provided in the new space, which also will offer patients better access to advanced clinical trials.

In 2015, the UC Foundation launched a $54.5 million fundraising campaign to help build the facility and expand programming at the institute. More than $40 million has been raised, including a $14 million gift from the James J. and Joan A. Gardner Family Foundation. The Farmer Family Foundation also contributed a lead gift.