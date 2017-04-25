Girl Scouts recognize Women of Distinction

Five community leaders were recognized as 2017 Women of Distinction by the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio. The honorees are women who have made significant contributions in key focus areas. The honorees and their areas are Victoria Morgan, Cincinnati Ballet Academy, healthy living; Cheryl Rose, Hawthorn PNC Family Wealth, financial empowerment; Linda Clement Holmes, Procter & Gamble, STEM; Kathy McMullen, Macy’s, leadership; and Shakila T. Ahmad, Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati, community responsibility.

“We are honored to recognize these five remarkable women who exemplify the mission of Girl Scouts,” said Roni Luckenbill, CEO of Girl Scouts of Western Ohio. “Through their determination, leadership and commitment, they are changing our community and making our world a better place.”

The dinner and awards program was emceed by Dolores Hargrove-Young, president and COO of XLC Services. Nora Honkomp, a junior at McAuley High School and 11-year Girl Scout from Troop 40939, was the keynote speaker. The event raised more than $70,000.

Sponsors included Betsy and John LaMacchia (founding sponsors of the event); Bartlett; Block Communications; Dawes direct; Horan; KeyBank; Maguire Agency; Medical Mutual; Mutual of America; Planes Companies; PNC; Riverpoint Capital Management; Taft Law; TQL Foundation; and Turnbull-Whalert Construction.

