Gospel artist Yolanda Adams to keynote Go Red for Women Experience

Thursday, May 4, Duke Energy Convention Center

The American Heart Association’s 12th annual Go Red for Women Experience will feature five-time Grammy winner Yolanda Adams. The event also will include free health screenings, educational sessions and a luncheon.

“We are thrilled to feature Yolanda Adams in our program this year,” said Jenni Grammer, Go Red for Women director at the Cincinnati American Heart Association. “Yolanda’s talent, wisdom and insight will certainly be an inspiration for our attendees.”

Adams, a former teacher, believes music can heal, encourage and inspire others to trust more than themselves. She has released 13 albums and earned numerous awards, including the first American Music Award for Contemporary Gospel Artist and four Gospel Music Association Dove Awards. “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” is carried on radio stations across the country.

Go Red is chaired by Margaret Buchanan. Presenting sponsors are The Christ Hospital Health Network and CycleBar, with additional sponsorships by Macy’s, CVS, UC Health, Convergys, Interact for Health, Luxottica, Vantiv, PNC, Anthem, Citi, Interim Healthcare, Danis Building Construction Co., Messer Construction, Ohio National Financial Services, Powernet Global, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Toyota, TriHealth, UC College of Medicine, Western & Southern Financial Group and Willis Towers Watson.

Tickets are $250.

CincinnatiGoRed.AHAevents.org