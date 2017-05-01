Society of Colonial Wars scholarship ‘amazing’

Members of Ohio’s Society of Colonial Wars heard firsthand how its scholarship program benefits an area teacher and his students.

The society sponsored Wilmington High School history teacher Zachary Black for the Colonial Williamsburg Teacher Institute, where he learned about experiential approaches to teaching history. “Experiencing something is so much more impactful than reading about it in a book,” he said.

Black told members at the annual Governor’s Reception that his week in Williamsburg, the restored colonial capital of Virginia, was “nothing short of amazing.”

“It’s the most influential experience I’ve had as a young teacher,” he said.

Photos by Jan Sherbin