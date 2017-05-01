Union Institute & University receives $1 million legacy gift

Union Institute & University received a $1 million gift from the estate of alumna Madeline E. Ehrman. The gift, the largest in the university’s 53-year history, will allow the institution to purchase its headquarters at 440 E. McMillan St. in Walnut Hills. That will save Union more than $350,000 annually in rent.

Ehrman, who earned a Ph.D. with a concentration in clinical psychology in 1989, passed away in 2015. She was a longtime leader at the Foreign Service Institute (U.S. Department of State), retiring in 2007 as director of research, evaluation and development. With advanced degrees in linguistics and psychology, she published extensively on topics that combine both fields. She earned undergraduate and master’s degrees from Brown University and a master’s degree in philosophy from Yale University.

Dr. Roger H. Sublett, president of Union Institute & University, called it a “gift that keeps on giving.”

“We are honored by Dr. Ehrman’s generosity and extremely proud of her long career in public service, as well as her many contributions to the field of linguistics,” he said. “She is an exemplary model of how Union’s 15,000 alumni have made use of their education to transform lives and communities. She has certainly transformed Union with her generous gift.”