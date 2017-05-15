Spring4Life to address mental health in youth

Saturday, May 20, 7-11 p.m., Memorial Hall

1N5’s Spring4Life fundraiser will be an evening of celebration, auctions, music by Anna and the Deeper Well and inspirational messages from Darnell Benjamin and Katie Bergman. Guests also will see 1N5’s new marketing video, a tool designed to help the organization reach more at-risk youth. Amy Tobin will serve as emcee for the event.

1N5, named to bring attention to the fact that one in five teens will experience a mental health issue in his/her lifetime, exists to expand mental health education programs at Greater Cincinnati high schools and universities. Its aim is to start conversations about mental health as a means of stopping the stigma.

Tickets are $100, $25 for students.

1n5.org