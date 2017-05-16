Ride Cincinnati expands its scope, adds events

Saturday, June 11, Various starting times, routes

Ride Cincinnati – a yearly bicycle event that has raised more than $2.5 million for breast cancer research – is broadening its impact and expanding its roster of events this year.

Four new events have been added to the lineup: a 100 mile (century) ride, 5k timed run, 5k “brick” (run/ride) and Kid’s cycling mini-event.

They join rides of 8, 18, 26, 45 and 63 miles, as well as a 5K run/walk and 5K run/walk add-on to any of the bike rides. The longer rides will be on Route 8 in Kentucky. The 8-mile family-friendly route is a closed-road loop on Eastern Avenue.

In its first 10 years, Ride Cincinnati raised funds for 34 breast cancer research grants. Now proceeds will support research into all types of cancer at Barrett Cancer Center at the University of Cincinnati.

“This is an exciting time in the cancer research community. Thanks to new developments, a single treatment option can apply to a number of different cancers,” said Dr. William Barrett, director of the Barrett Cancer Center. “These discoveries wouldn’t be possible without the assistance of long-time partners like Ride Cincinnati that have helped pave the way for advancements that go way beyond breast cancer research.”

Honorary chair this year is new UC president Neville Pinto.

Ride Cincinnati was created by the family of Marlene Harris to honor her fight against breast cancer.

“Over the past 10 years, Ride Cincinnati has become a legacy for not only my family, but for thousands who have benefitted from the research funded by our event,” said her daughter Allison Gordon, a Ride Cincinnati co-founder.

In paying homage to the event’s roots, the first $250,000 raised each year – beginning with the 2017 ride – will be earmarked for breast cancer research.

Western & Southern Financial Group will continue as the event’s title sponsor.

A number of local organizations – Cincy Red Bike, CycleBar, 50West and others – are partnering with Ride Cincinnati during May for special giveback events that will help participants train and raise money for the June 11 events.

Registration for Ride Cincinnati is open now.

ridecincinnati.org