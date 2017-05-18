Cincinnati Concours D’Elegance rolls out changes

Sunday, June 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Ault Park

The Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance, formerly known as the Ault Park Concours d’Elegance, will celebrate its 40th show this year. The show will include 50 years of the Camaro and Firebird, Tuner cars and 13 regular classes of classic, vintage and exotic vehicles and motorcycles.

Leading up to Sunday’s car show, the Concours weekend will include:

Cocktail party Friday evening (June 9) at the American Sign Museum

Open house Saturday (June 10) at Metalkraft Coachwerkes, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Countryside Tour at noon, with participants meeting at Voice of America Park in West Chester and driving to the Packard Museum in Dayton

Hangar Party at 5 p.m. at Executive Jet Management’s facility at Lunken Airport.



On Sunday, a brunch at the Ault Park Pavilion is planned for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Advance ticket purchase is required.

Back for a second year, a craft beer garden will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are available the day of the show at the ticket booth.

Rich Frantz, president of the Cincinnati Concours Foundation, the nonprofit organization that runs the annual car show and weekend of events, said it was time to update the event’s name to make it more geographically inclusive.

“We surveyed the domestic and international concours landscape, and with the vast majority of concours events being named for the city where they occur, we believe following suit will aid in our continued elevation of the stature of the event,” he said.

The Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance Foundation manages the event, with all proceeds benefiting the Arthritis Foundation.

Tickets: www.showclix.com/events/25004

(513) 321-1951, www.ohioconcours.com, www.arthritis.org

