JDRF One Walk at Kings Island expects to raise $650,000

More than 5,000 people will converge on Kings Island, not to ride roller coasters, but to walk.

The walkers will participate in the JDRF One Walk, one of 200-plus walks nationwide that bring together thousands of people who share JDRF’s mission to create a world without type 1 diabetes.

Led by corporate walk chair Mike Gatio, president of Credit & Customer Services at Macy’s, the JDRF One Walk Kings Island is expected to retain its title as one of the largest fundraising walks – and overall nonprofit fundraising events – in the region.

“Our annual JDRF One Walk Kings Island is one of our chapter’s signature events, and there’s nothing more inspiring than to see thousands of people come out in support of the type 1 diabetes community,” said Nick Wagner, senior walk manager.

On-site walk check-in will begin at 7 a.m. The walk starts and ends in the Kings Island parking lot immediately outside Soak City, with the route heading inside the amusement park.

Joining the thousands of walk participants will be several reality stars as part of the Reality 4 Diabetes team, one of the walk’s most successful fundraising teams. Marianne Dressman and Tracy Huebner, JDRF volunteers who have children with type 1 diabetes, are taking the lead as family co-chairs.

(513) 793-3223, walk.jdrf.org/kingsisland