Nominate a philanthropist or a volunteer for award

Nominations are being accepted for four awards to be presented during the National Philanthropy Day luncheon.

The annual event, put on by the Cincinnati chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, will be Thursday, Nov. 9, at Music Hall.

National Philanthropy Day is dedicated to recognizing the impact philanthropy and nonprofit organizations have on our community. The awards recognize those who volunteer their time and energy, as well as those who contribute financially.

Nomination categories are: Philanthropist of the Year; Volunteer of the Year; Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy; and Emerging Leader in Philanthropy, a new award this year.

Nominations are due June 9.

Details, nomination form: afpcincinnati.org/2017-npd-nominations/