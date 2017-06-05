Patriot Cup clay shooting event helps BBB programs

Guests put their sharp-shooting skills to the test at the third annual Patriot Cup, a clay shooting event to raise money for the BBB’s Center for Ethics.

High Gun Male award went to Keith Heffner, and Champion Squad was awarded to Dino Costanzo Nationwide Insurance.

The Center for Ethics works to foster the future of the marketplace by providing scholarship opportunities for high school students, training initiatives for workers and acknowledgement for organizations with ethical operations. The center is part of the educational arm of the BBB Cincinnati.