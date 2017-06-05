Send someone to jail – for a good cause

Wednesday, June 7, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Fire Museum of Greater Cincinnati

Be on the lookout for jailbirds!

You can support the Muscular Dystrophy Association by joining in its annual Lock-Up event by being a jailbird, nominating a colleague to be a jailbird or becoming a sponsor.

At the Lock-Up, business leaders join forces with MDA by agreeing to be “locked up” while they raise money for their “bail,” which helps bring more everyday freedoms to kids and adults living with these life-threatening diseases.

Jailbirds are encouraged to raise funds before the event as well as the day of – and to network with other business and community members in attendance.

City Barbeque will provide a complimentary lunch.

MDA works to help families living with muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and related life-threatening diseases that limit muscle strength and mobility.

(513) 830-5291, mda.org or facebook.com/MDACincinnati