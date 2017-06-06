CAM recognizes Alice Weston with Art Award

Alice Weston’s lifetime of contributions to the arts was recognized when she was presented the Cincinnati Art Museum’s 2017 Cincinnati Art Award during the museum’s annual Director’s Circle Dinner.

Weston is a contemporary art collector, educator, collaborator and artist who, along with her late husband, Harris, created a legacy of philanthropy and support of the arts in Cincinnati.

Cameron Kitchin, the museum’s director, said, “The Cincinnati Art Museum is proud to recognize Alice for her decades of generosity and civic vision in the arts. Her commitment to the museums and cultural institutions of Cincinnati, and the artists of our time, has made an indelible impact on our city. Alice is an inspiration to us all.”

Weston is a CAM trustee, a member of the Director’s Circle of the Founders Society, New Century Society and shareholder. CAM’s Gallery 303 is named the Alice F. and Harris K. Weston Gallery in honor of the Westons, who have supported the museum’s contemporary collection since the late 1980s.

She also is a lifetime member of the Contemporary Arts Center’s board of trustees and a member of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra’s board of overseers. She is namesake of the Alice F. and Harris K. Weston Art Gallery at the Aronoff Center for the Arts. The Weston Gallery has showcased contemporary art for more than 20 years.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.