LEADing Clermont to economic health

The Clermont Chamber of Commerce Foundation has formed a network of public, private and nonprofit sector leaders to help improve the economic vitality of the community through stewardship, service and friendship.

Members of the network, called LEAD Clermont Academy, will lend their skills to volunteer efforts on behalf of Clermont’s businesses, social service organizations, faith-based groups, government entities and families.

Bob Pautke, the chamber’s director of LEADership, serves on the academy’s executive committee, along with Letitia Fulkerson, with Letitia Fulkerson State Farm Agency, and Tom Rocklin, Siemens PLM Software.

The LEAD Clermont curriculum also includes LEAD Ready for high school students, LEAD Emerge for 20- to 39-year-old leaders, LEAD Classic for community leaders, LEAD Encore for third-act career leaders and LEAD Over for alumni continuing education.

clermontchamber.com/lead or bob@pautke.com