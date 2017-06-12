$1M raised at annual March for Babies
About 12,000 people joined forces to raise more than $1 million for the fight against premature birth, birth defects and infant mortality during the annual Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky March for Babies event. March of Dimes national president Stacey D. Stewart participated in the local event.
Click on a thumbnail below to view photos from the event.
-
-
Stacey D. Stewart with Bill Fitzgerald, MOD national board member, and and his wife Audrey; the McCormick family; and Cincinnati FC President Jeff Berding
-
-
Stacey D. Stewart with Ambassador Family (Christin and Andy McCormick with daughters Camryn and Annie) and March of Dimes staffer Carey Rennekamp
-
-
MOD national president Stacey D. Stewart with Ford/UAW volunteers outside Paul Brown Stadium
Related