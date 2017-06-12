St. Vincent de Paul honors Conaton, raises $240,000

St. Vincent de Paul-Cincinnati’s third annual Celebration of Service honored Mike Conaton. The event at Xavier University’s Cintas Center attracted more than 300 community leaders and guests, raising over $240,000 to benefit St. Vincent de Paul’s Liz Carter Homelessness Prevention Fund.

“St. Vincent de Paul does such wonderful things,” Conaton said. “There are so many lives that need help with the basics, and I’m so proud to be associated with the organization.”

A Marine Corps veteran and member of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, Conaton joined the glee club in singing “The Marines’ Hymn.”

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.