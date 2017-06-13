Annual Taste of the NFL to benefit Freestore Foodbank

Wednesday, June 14, 6:30-9:30 p.m., West Club Lounge, Paul Brown Stadium

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Freestore Foodbank are teaming up to tackle hunger at the annual Taste of the NFL fundraiser for the Freestore Foodbank.

Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert, along with Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel, will host the 15th annual event, presented by TriHealth.

Taste of the NFL gives Cincinnati Bengals fans the opportunity to mingle with Bengals players, coaches and alumni – enjoy dinner by the bite from some of the best restaurants in town.

More than 40 restaurants will participate, including JR Cincy Restaurants, The Pacific Kitchen, Holtman’s Donuts, Mita’s and Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse.

The evening also will include a silent auction, a live auction of dinners with players and a raffle.

Tickets are $175.



“The cost of one admission will help the Freestore Foodbank provide 525 meals to hungry children and families in our Tri-State area,” said Kurt Reiber, president and CEO of the Freestore Foodbank.

Since its inception in 2003, the Taste of the NFL fundraiser has raised the equivalent of more than 3.1 million meals for the Freestore Foodbank.

tasteofthenflcincinnati.org, (513) 482-7539.