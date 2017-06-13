Rey of Light adds $630K to scholarship fund

A sold-out crowd, unusual auction items and a good cause combined to make the fifth annual Rey of Light Scholarship Benefit a success.

The gala evening is DePaul Cristo Rey High School’s largest fundraiser to support financial assistance for students. This year’s event netted more than $630,000 for the scholarship fund. In the five years the school has hosted this event, it has raised over $2 million.

Gala guests rushed to outbid one another electronically on silent auction items and participated in the live auction of 37 items, ranging from dining and entertainment experiences to vacations.

During the live auction, the audience watched a video in which two seniors shared their stories of struggle and success. It was shown just before the Fund-A-Need paddle raise for scholarships, which alone raised more than $260,000.

Rey of Light was chaired by Alison and Tim Warning, with Julie and Brian Ross as co-chairs. Presenting sponsors were Fast Park & Relax, the Heidt Family Foundation, the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati and a friend of DePaul Cristo Rey.

The school, sponsored by the Sisters of Charity, offers a dual-focus education model to students whose families can’t afford other private, college preparatory programs.

