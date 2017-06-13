Seminars explore breakthroughs in leadership

Various dates, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Elizabeth boardroom, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Fort Mitchell

The Northern Kentucky Chamber Foundation has announced the 2017 Leadership Northern Kentucky Thought Leadership Series.

The lunchtime seminars will be led by Chris Taylor, director of a master’s degree program at Northern Kentucky University designed for seasoned professionals.

The 2017 seminars include:

Neuroscience and Storytelling Leadership, June 15. Stories have been called “the most powerful weapon in a leader’s arsenal.” Taylor will deliver some of the latest research surrounding neuroscience and the art of storytelling.

The Music of Leadership, July 13. Practical research suggests that over 75 percent of leaders aren’t adding value, meaning they could be removed without an adverse effect on an organization. Taylor will “orchestrate” a session that will help discover how to draw, motivate and inspire others.

Creative-Brainsteering Leadership, Aug. 10. Learn how to unlock the secrets of creativity and innovation through brainsteering, a technique that allows one to consistently and effectively create powerful ideas. Taylor will introduce an approach of asking questions that will in turn steer listeners toward creative answers.

Registration is free for distinguished alumni of Leadership Northern Kentucky, and all paid alumni will receive one free seminar. Registration for Northern Kentucky Chamber members is $25 and nonmembers is $40. All registrations include lunch.