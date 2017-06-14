Food pantry cupboards get a record $93K boost

The cupboards are better stocked today, thanks to those who turned up to support Inter Parish Ministry at the Circle of Hope Celebration ’17.

The event raised a record $93,000 for Choice Food Pantries and support programs.

The evening included dinner by the bite and an auction.

Event co-chairs were Steve and Kris Mullin; and master of ceremonies was Thom Brennaman.

Sponsors included Fort Washington Investment Advisors, Dawn Management, Park National Bank and Ohio Valley Productions.

Brennaman joined IPM’s CEO, Lindsey Ein, in honoring volunteers. Circle of Hope Award recipients were Peggy Magnesen, Earl Mills, Dale Moore and Mary Moore. Shannon Mills received the Owlett One of A Kind Award, while Dick Durand and Erick Harback won the Builder of Hope Award.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.