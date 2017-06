British singer-songwriter Richard Thompson and folk singer-songwriter Joan Shelley performed to a sell-out crowd of 550 at Memorial Hall to benefit the Friends of Longworth-Anderson Series.

The evening included pre- and post-concert receptions with light bites, desserts and bourbon tasting.

Honorary co-chairs were Chris Pinelo, Tasha Pinelo, Alex Blust, Shelli Gilman and Ben Greenberg.

