Geena Davis talks about gender balance

Geena Davis is known as an actress, producer, writer, model, athlete and philanthropist.

In Cincinnati recently for an event hosted by the Network of Executive Women Cincinnati, she discussed her work to attain gender balance in the media.

Davis spoke about the mission of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media and its research on gender balance in entertainment. More than 600 women and men in the consumer products and retail industry attended the event at Jack Casino.

NEW Cincinnati is led by co-chairs Amy Eskoff Garrett, vice president of sales, beauty, health and grooming for Procter & Gamble; and Jill McIntosh, vice president of merchandising, natural foods, at the Kroger Co.

