JDRF gala sets fundraising record

JDRF Southwest Ohio raised nearly $1.5 million at its annual Cincinnatian of the Year Gala, setting a new record.

The “Superheroes” themed event, which drew nearly 1,000 supporters, honored Dan Schimberg, CEO of Uptown Rental Properties, as the 2017 Cincinnatian of the Year.

The event raised $1,455,350 to help find a cure for type 1 diabetes (T1D).

“Our super man Dan (Schimberg) worked incredibly hard this year to ensure that we maximized our fundraising potential,” said JDRF executive director Melissa Newman. “He certainly delivered on his promise to make this the best year ever by leading efforts for us to blow away our previous fundraising record.”

Schimberg’s daughter Robin Schimberg Lee, now 29, was diagnosed with T1D at the age of 3. Not long after her diagnosis in 1991, Schimberg and his family got involved with JDRF, where Dan helped establish the JDRF Ride to Cure Diabetes program and has served as board president.

The gala also honored Laura Cramer as Volunteer of the Year. Gala chair was Petra Vester.

